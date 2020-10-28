Freddie Mac (FMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

A number of analysts have commented on FMCC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

