Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

