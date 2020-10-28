Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €94.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.29 ($97.99).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €68.98 ($81.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

