Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRO. BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.66 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

