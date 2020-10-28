FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.3804 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

