FY2020 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issued By DA Davidson

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

