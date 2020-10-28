FY2020 Earnings Forecast for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Issued By SVB Leerink

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 12th. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

