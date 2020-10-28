FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.31. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $489.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $490.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

