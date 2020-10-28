FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Increased by Analyst

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of AN opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 18.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 202,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,914,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 145.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 182,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

