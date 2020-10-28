FY2020 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Boosted by National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTO. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.04. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$939,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,497,438.39. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$927,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,847 shares in the company, valued at C$796,625.82. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

