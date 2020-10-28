FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank First in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BFC opened at $64.17 on Monday. Bank First has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bank First by 1,189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank First by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bank First by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

