FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Banner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Banner by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

