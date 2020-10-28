FY2020 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Raised by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

ABX stock opened at C$35.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.55. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71. Also, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.19 per share, with a total value of C$888,336.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,987.43.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

