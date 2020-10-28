FY2020 EPS Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Increased by Analyst

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

