FY2020 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

