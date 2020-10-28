FY2020 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted by Truist Securiti

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICLR. BidaskClub lowered ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $187.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.92. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

