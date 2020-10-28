FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

