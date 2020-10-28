FY2020 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $49.83 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 75.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.