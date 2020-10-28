FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

