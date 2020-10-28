FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Cut by Desjardins (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial set a C$14.30 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.95.

TSE:WDO opened at C$13.37 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

