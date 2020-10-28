FY2021 Earnings Estimate for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Issued By William Blair

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.08.

UNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $163.74 on Monday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

