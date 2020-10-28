FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $489,893 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 755.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,648,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.