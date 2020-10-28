FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of EW opened at $76.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,923 shares of company stock worth $37,189,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

