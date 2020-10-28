FY2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

COP stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after buying an additional 1,412,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

