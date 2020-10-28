FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Increased by National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$14.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.77. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.25.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.75 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,000. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 30,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total transaction of C$423,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,564,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,295,109.11. Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $412,100 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

