FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lifted by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.84.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

