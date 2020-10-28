FY2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,923 shares of company stock worth $37,189,284. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.