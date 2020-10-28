FY2022 EPS Estimates for Materion Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materion in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. Materion has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Materion by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 38.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 86,720 shares during the period. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 468.0% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 163,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

