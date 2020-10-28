GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.