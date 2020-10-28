General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 125.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 259,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,841,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average is $144.58. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.