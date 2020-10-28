Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) were down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 8,277,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,125,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 179.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.06% of Gevo worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

