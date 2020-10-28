Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

GILD opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of -250.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

