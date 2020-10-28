Global Payments (GPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

