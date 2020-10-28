Goldman Sachs Group Increases Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $267.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $209.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $211.50. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

