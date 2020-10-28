GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 5.7%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.43. 3,672,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,944,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

