Graco Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $62.84 on Monday. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,352.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,507 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.