Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $82,289.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,446.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,624,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247,046 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,757,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.