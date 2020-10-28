Griffin Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DASTY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day moving average of $172.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $192.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

