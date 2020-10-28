GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Down 12.9%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares fell 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.97. 5,411,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,352,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.05 million, a PE ratio of 892.95 and a beta of 2.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

