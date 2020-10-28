GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Down 6.8%

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s share price was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 539,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 496,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.