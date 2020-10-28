Guggenheim Downgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Neutral

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

