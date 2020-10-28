H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.44

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

About H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

