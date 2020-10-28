Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HWC. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

HWC stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 555,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 264,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

