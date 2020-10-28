Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.