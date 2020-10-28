Harley-Davidson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,683 put options on the company. This is an increase of 986% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,536 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

HOG stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

