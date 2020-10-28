Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

