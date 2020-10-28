Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $85.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hasbro by 165.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 24.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 131.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 96.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

