Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Trading Down 9.3%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) shares traded down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.25 and last traded at $83.40. 3,950,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 1,268,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

