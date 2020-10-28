HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

HCA stock opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

