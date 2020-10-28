Head-To-Head Comparison: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) vs. Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 28.44% 20.44% 11.12% Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Extended Stay America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $156.83 million 8.79 $63.59 million $0.64 21.22 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 1.70 $69.67 million $0.95 11.95

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

